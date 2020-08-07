Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sidharth Malhotra motivates fans to 'stay fit' with latest Instagram post

Motivating fans to stay fit, actor Sidharth Malhotra on Friday soared temperature as he treated his fans with a video showcasing his chiselled physique and 6 pack abs.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-08-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:58 IST
Sidharth Malhotra motivates fans to 'stay fit' with latest Instagram post
A still from the video (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Motivating fans to stay fit, actor Sidharth Malhotra on Friday soared temperature as he treated his fans with a video showcasing his chiseled physique and 6 pack abs. The 'Ek Villain' actor shared a montage on Instagram featuring his different pictures as he puts on display his ripped physique. The video starts with a shot capturing a shirtless Sidharth as he demonstrates a perfectly shaped upper body. The short video showcases different pictures of the actor.

The 'Baar Baar Dekho' actor motivated the fans to stay fit as he mentioned in the caption, "#Hustle, Keep at it. Always #Motivation #SidFit." Celebrity followers including fashion designers Manish Malhotra and more than 90 thousand fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform. Lately, the 'Brothers' actor has been quite active and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos on social media.

Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra celebrated 6 years of 'Ek Villain' and shared a video on Twitter. Along with the video, he noted, "#6YearsOfEkVillain, it brings back several memories from the shooting days which included prepping up for the shoot and much more." He also thanked his fans for their love and support and thanked the team and co-stars for their support.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-League One and League Two clubs approve salary caps

League One and League Two clubs, representing the third and fourth tiers of English football, have voted in favour of introducing salary caps for their squads, the English Football League EFL said in a statement on Friday. League One clubs ...

England's white-ball tour to India postponed until early 2021

England mens white-ball tour to India has been postponed until early 2021, announced Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Friday. The tour was originally scheduled in the ICC Future Tours Programme for late September to early Octob...

Regulations on choppers 'very restrictive', make their operation unviable at times: Aviation Secy

The regulations governing civilian helicopters in India are very restrictive and they make operation unviable at times, said Civil Aviation Secretary P S Kharola on Friday, adding that the government is working to ease these regulations so ...

Birla Corporation Q1 net profit falls 53pc to Rs 66 crore

MP Birla groups flagship company Birla Corporation Ltd on Friday reported a 53 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs 66 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal. It had posted a net profit of Rs 141 crore in the year-ago period, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020