National Handloom Day: Bollywood actors call to support weavers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:13 IST
On the occasion of National Handloom day, Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to recognise and laud the contribution of weavers in India's heritage. The actors shared photographs of themselves wearing sarees and penned words of encouragement for weavers and artisans for keeping the Indian handloom textile alive.

The National Handloom Day is recognized on August 7 to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on the same date in 1905. Celebrating the uniqueness of Indian handlooms, Chopra called for support for weavers.

"Indian handlooms are known to be unique and a work of craftsmanship. Let's lend our support gto the weavers and artisans of the textile industry. #NationalHandloomDay #Vocal4Handmade @smritiirani @TexMinIndia @MadhuryaGallery," she posted on Twitter, with a photo of her wearing a lime green saree, which she wore when she received the Padma Shri in 2016. Sharing similar sentiments, Balan too said people must come forward to support weavers across the country as they recover from the coronavirus-induced lockdown. "#NationalHandloomDay let us all resolve to support our weavers across the country in these difficult times by buying and wearing their beautiful creations in our everyday life and also help keep #India'sHandloomLegacy alive. Appreciate the labour of love," Balan tweeted.

Kapoor posted a picture in a saree that belonged to her mother, late actor Sridevi, and said that it was her favourite and most special attire. She had worn the saree at the 65th National Film Awards in 2018, when she along with her filmmaker father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor accepted the National Award that was posthumously given to Sridevi for her performance in "Mom" (2017).

“Today is National Handloom Day! This is my most favourite and most special handloom saree. The weavers and artisans in our country are truly unmatched in skill and creativity - the best in the world! #vocal4handmade @pmoindia @narendramodi @smritiiraniofficial @ministryoftextilesgoi,” Kapoor said. Dia Mirza said she feels proud of the rich heritage of India.

"Proud of this rich heritage of India and of our weavers who have kept our traditions alive. There is nothing like a handloom saree #NationalHandloomDay2020 #VocalForLocal," Mirza said. Calling saree her favourite attire, Taapsee Pannu said, “Nothing makes me feel more beautiful than to be in a saree. #Favourite#NationalHandloomDay." "Celebrating national handloom day! Saree by @HouseofMasaba @narendramodi @PMOIndia @smritiirani @TexMinIndia #Vocal4Handmade," Neena Gupta posted on Twitter..

