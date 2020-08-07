Bollywood stars urge people to be 'vocal for local' on National Handloom Day

Bollywood actors including Raveena Tandon, Dia Mirza, Amit Sadh, Sonu Sood, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra among many shared pictures of their favourite handloom clothing from their wardrobe on the occasion of National Handloom Day. The actors took to social media to urge people to be "vocal for local" and use more clothing made by local Indian brands.

Actor Raveena Tandon posted on Instagram stunning pictures sporting a lehenga, and urged people to lend support to handloom fabrics that are created by local brands. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Celebrating Handloom"#NationalHandloomDay#vocalforlocal. India has amazing artisans." Talking about being vocal for local, the actor added, "#Vocal4Handmade and let's support the local weavers, artisans on this. National Handloom day from clothing to furnishing to Masks in COVID times to wall hanging. Bring home handmade in India!"

Dia Mirza looked elegant in a peach shaded handloom Saree as she urged people to be vocal for local and supported the rich legacy of Indian weaves and textiles. As the caption to her Instagram post, the actor noted, "Our weavers need all our support and love! This #NationalHandloomDay let's celebrate the rich legacy of our Indian weaves and textiles. I am proud of this rich heritage of India and of our weavers who have kept our traditions alive. There is nothing like a handloom saree.#NationalHandloomDay2020 #VocalForLocal." Sporting handloom kurta and waistcoat, actor Amit Sadh also posted his picture to Instagram and urged people to buy at least one article from a weaver/artisan to support the local handloom art. In the caption, he wrote, "Our country is a treasure trove of crafts & artisans who continue to reinvent handloom while keeping the core values of our heritage alive. If we all decide to each buy one article from a weaver/artisan, then imagine what the collective power of 1.3 Billion Indians can achieve."

The 'Sultan' actor added, "Together we can make a huge difference. This #NationalHandloomDay let's get together & help our handlooms thrive! #Vocal4Handmade @smritiiraniofficial." Sonu Sood shared a picture sporting blue kurta and a black waistcoat on Instagram and marked the celebration of National Handloom Day. He wrote, "The National Handloom Day is observed every year on 7th August to honour the handloom weavers in the country and also carter an impetus to India's handloom industry @smritiiraniofficial #Vocal4Handmade."

Sharing an elegant picture wearing a handloom saree, senior actor Neena Gupta noted, "Celebrating National Handloom Day. Saree by- @houseofmasaba @narendramodi @smritiiraniofficial #textileministryofindia #handloom #Vocal4Handmade" Model and daughter of Neena Gupta, Masaba too sported a handloom saree in the shade of pink with hand embroidery and celebrated the National Handloom Day in an Instagram post. She wrote, "Celebrating the 6th National Handloom Day wearing one of my favourite handloom pieces. Handloom has been a part of my design journey ever since my first collection back in 2009 & continues to find itself in most of my creations. Thrilled to be celebrating this day with the Ministry of Textiles #Vocal4Handmade @smritiiraniofficial @fdciofficial #textileministryofindia #handloom #masabaxekaya."

Sanya Malhotra posted a gorgeous picture to Instagram in which she is seen sitting amid handloom sarees as she is seen sporting one. The actor simply captioned the post as "#nationalhandloomday." (along with a red heart emoji) Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani on Friday marked the National Handloom Day by urging people to use handmade items from their clothing to furnishings, following which several Bollywood actors including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Janhvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan and others also took to social media to share pictures of themselves donning their favourite handloom clothing. (ANI)