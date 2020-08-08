Daniel Dae Kim, Katie Chang to star in sci-fi animated series 'Pantheon'

Actors Daniel Dae Kim, Katie Chang and Rosemarie DeWitt have joined the voice cast of AMC Networks’ first-ever animated primetime drama “Pantheon”. The series, which was given a two-season order by AMC in March, also features Paul Dano, Taylor Schilling, Aaron Eckhart, Raza Jaffrey, Rosemarie Dewitt, Scoot McNairy, Anika Noni Rose, Grey Griffin, SungWon Cho, Kevin Durand, Samuel Roukin, and Krystina Alabado.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the one-hour show is based on a series of short stories by Ken Liu about ‘Uploaded Intelligence’, or human consciousness uploaded to the cloud. Craig Silverstein is attached as writer, creator and showrunner. “Ken's engaging and thought-provoking short stories pave the way for a deeply gripping series, and I couldn’t ask for a greater group of talented voices to bring these complex characters to life," said Silverstein. The season one will focus on Maddie, a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone through internet. The stranger is soon revealed to be her late father, David (Kim), whose consciousness has been uploaded to the cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. “David is the first of a new kind of being: an ‘Uploaded Intelligence’ or UI, but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war,” the plotline read.