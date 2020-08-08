Padma Lakshmi’s ‘Taste The Nation’ renewed for S2 by Hulu

Streaming platform Hulu has renewed Padma Lakshmi's food show "Taste The Nation". According to a press release issued by the streamer, the series has been given a 10-episode order for the second season.

In the show, which opened to critical acclaim in June, Lakshmi takes viewers on a journey across America exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped the American food. It is produced by Part2 Pictures and Lakshmi's Delicious Entertainment, Inc.

Lakshmi, 49, shared her excitement on the show's renewal on Twitter. "Taste the Nation got greenlit for SEASON TWO!!! I have been so touched by your response to this show and all of your support !! An enormous thank you to my partner @part2pictures & to @hulu for believing in our project!" she wrote.