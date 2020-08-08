BTS to release new movie on September 10
South Korean band BTS have announced that their new movie "Break the Silence: The Movie" will be released on September 10 worldwide. The film will initially hit more than 70 countries, followed by a rollout in an additional 40-plus regions September 24, reported Variety.
"Break the Silence" chronicles the group's 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' world tour, which took place in cities like Chicago, New York, Sao Paulo, London, Paris, and their hometown of Seoul. Directed by Park Jun-soo, the film will feature concert and behind-the-scenes footage from the tour.
"Break the Silence: the Movie" comes just a year after BTS released their third film "Bring the Soul: The Movie" . In 2019, they had also released the movie "Love Yourself in Seoul". The group's first movie was "Burn the Stage: The Movie" , which premiered globally in 2018.
