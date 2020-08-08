COVID-19 effect: MTV Video Music Awards drops plans for indoor show

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards have decided not to hold an indoors event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. According to Page Six, the plug got pulled on the plan on Friday (local time) after both MTV and Barclays mutually decided not to have the event inside the arena over safety concerns, sources said. The show will go on, however, at various outdoor locations around the city.

Representatives for Barclays Center and MTV confirmed in a joint statement to the outlet on Friday: "The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30 and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around [NYC] with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines. In close consultation with state and local health officials, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event." The statement added: "The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021. MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved."

The annual music video awards were scheduled to take place at Barclays with "limited or no audience" per orders from Governor Cuomo regarding pandemic protocols. Earlier this week, a source told Page Six that some staffers expressed they did not feel safe going ahead with the show. But another source said the decision to stop the indoor show was due to a number of safety factors.

MTV announced on Thursday that American actor Keke Palmer will host the show, and the network also revealed this week that K-pop group BTS would perform for the first time. Doja Cat and J Balvin are also among the live performers. The sources said that gift bags for the stars and guests have been being shipped out.

The nominations this year are led by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, who each have six nominations.(ANI)