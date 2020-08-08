Left Menu
Delay of 'Friends Reunion' due to coronavirus is 'very sad': Jennifer

Just like the much-loved sitcom 'Friends' fans, American actor Jennifer Aniston is disappointed that the highly-anticipated reunion special remains delayed.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-08-2020 22:20 IST
Jennifer Aniston (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Just like the much-loved sitcom 'Friends' fans, American actor Jennifer Aniston is disappointed that the highly-anticipated reunion special remains delayed. According to People Magazine, the unscripted special is set to reunite the entire cast on the comedy's original soundstage, but due to the ongoing coronavirus shutdown, the production dates for the HBO Max special have yet to be determined.

The 51-year-old actor - Aniston, told Deadline, "Unfortunately it's very sad that we had to move it again. It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it." Looking on the bright side, the 'Murder Mystery' actor went on to point out that this only gives them "more time" to make the reunion "even more exciting."

She added, "It's going to be super. I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we're not going anywhere. You're never going to get rid of 'Friends', sorry. You're stuck with us for life guys." In February, HBO Max first announced the reunion, which will reunite the famed star cast of the show- Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer.

Former WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt previously confirmed in May that the reunion had been pushed back. He told Variety at the time, "At first we thought, shows will be delayed for a month or two at the most, and now it seems like it's going to be far longer than that. We're holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production."

Greenblatt said they still planned on taping the special in front of a live studio audience, just like during the sitcom's 10-season run. He said, "We do think there's a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together. And we didn't want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms." (ANI)

