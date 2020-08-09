Selena Gomez assures her beauty brand products will be completely 'vegan, cruelty-free'

Ahead of the official launch of her debut cosmetics brand Rare Beauty, singer Selena Gomez on Saturday assured her fans all the products from the brand will be "100 per cent vegan and cruelty-free". On Saturday, the official Instagram handle of the cosmetics brand posted a picture of the 'Wolves' singer with her four-legged friends, and wrote: "we're proud to share that our products will be 100 per cent vegan and cruelty-free."

The commitment to go vegan with the products was taken on behalf of animal lovers. The official launch of the singer's debut cosmetics brand is scheduled on September 3.

The brand, Rare Beauty, has been making its headling from the past month after it announced its plan to raise USD 100 million over the next 10 years to provide increased mental health services. Terming the initiative as 'Rare Impact Fund', the company made the announced through an Instagram post on singer-songwriter's 28th birthday.

The beauty brand is going to start the mission from its very first sale where one per cent of annual Rare Beauty sales will go directly to the fund. They are also collaborating with several "philanthropic partners" to raise the money. (ANI)