Orlando Bloom says relationship with Katy Perry has been roller coaster of ups and downs

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 09-08-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 11:59 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Actor Orlando Bloom says his relationship with fiancee, pop star Katy Perry, has been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, but they are happier than ever

The 43-year-old actor and the singer, 35, first started dating in 2016 after meeting at Harvey Weinstein's Golden Globes party. They split in 2017, but reconciled their romance in 2018. ''I wish I could tell you that it was all joyful and happy. But like anything in life that's real, it's taken its own course. It's gone on its own roller coaster of ups and downs," Bloom told News Corp Australia

Perry and Bloom got engaged last year in February and are now looking forward to the birth of their first child together. PTI SHDSHD

