Simon Cowell undergoes surgery after breaking his back in electric bike accident
According to the representatives for the "America's Got Talent" judge, the accident happened Saturday afternoon as Cowell was testing the vehicle at his Malibu home with family. The TV personality is doing fine and underwent surgery on Saturday evening, they added. "Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family.
Music mogul Simon Cowell underwent back surgery after he met with an accident on his electric bicycle. According to the representatives for the "America's Got Talent" judge, the accident happened Saturday afternoon as Cowell was testing the vehicle at his Malibu home with family. The TV personality is doing fine and underwent surgery on Saturday evening, they added.
"Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands," a spokesperson for Cowell told Deadline in a statement. NBC and Fremantle are yet to comment on how the surgery would impact Cowell's duties on "America's Got Talent" , which is currently in production. The first live show is scheduled for August 11.
In July it was announced that Cowell will take full control of "AGT" and "The X Factor" producer Syco Entertainment. The takeover comes after he agreed to buy out Sony Music Entertainment's stake in the joint venture..
