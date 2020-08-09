Sanjay Dutt is fine, showing no other symptoms: Hospital authorities
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who on Saturday was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital after complaining of breathlessness, is doing completely fine and is showing no other symptoms, hospital authorities said.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-08-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 13:53 IST
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who on Saturday was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital after complaining of breathlessness, is doing completely fine and is showing no other symptoms, hospital authorities said. As per the doctor's statement, his health condition is stable and is maintaining normal oxygen saturation. However, the 'Rocky' actor will be kept under observation for a day.
The 61-year-old actor has now been shifted from ICU to the normal ward and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a day or two. On August 8, the 'Kalank' actor, soon after getting admitted to the Mumbai hospital, issued a statement on Twitter assuring his legion of followers that he is "doing well" and his reports for COVID-19 were negative. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sanjay Dutt
- Mumbai
- ICU
- COVID
ALSO READ
Sanjay Dutt's release: Rajiv Gandhi case convict moves HC
Makers of 'KGF: Chapter 2' release Sanjay Dutt's character poster on his 61st birthday
Hope to recover in a day or two, says Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt admitted to hospital, tests COVID-19 negative
Sanjay Dutt admitted to hospital, says he tested negative for COVID-19