Actor Natasha Suri tests positive for COVID-19

Actor and former Miss India World Natasha Suri on Sunday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantining at her home. Suri, 31, said she had gone to Pune earlier this month and fell sick on her return to Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 16:18 IST
Actor Natasha Suri tests positive for COVID-19
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (Natasha Suri)

Actor and former Miss India World Natasha Suri on Sunday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantining at her home. Suri, 31, said she had gone to Pune earlier this month and fell sick on her return to Mumbai

"I had gone to Pune taking all the necessary precautions. When I came back, on August 3, I fell sick. I had fever, sore throat so I got myself tested and it turned out COVID-19 positive," the actor told PTI. Suri, who made her big-screen debut with the 2016 Malayalam comedy "King Liar" , said her sister and grandmother have also been tested.

"My family members also started feeling sick so I am strictly quarantining at home, taking medications. They have also undergone tests, their reports are awaited," she said. The actor said due to the health issues, she would have to skip the promotional activities of her upcoming MX Player series, "Dangerous", co-starring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.

"We were all gearing up for the promotions but now I won't be able to participate. I was looking forward to it because we had worked so hard for the project. There were things that were planned but nothing can be done now," Suri added. Written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel, "Dangerous" is set to premiere on August 14. On August 8, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally reached 5,03,084 while the death toll rose to 17,367 with 275 new fatalities.

