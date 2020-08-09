Deepika Padukone shares 'unforgettable' memories from 'Chennai Express' as movie clocks 7 years

Recalling the fond memories associated with 2013 romantic comedy flick 'Chennai Express', actor Deepika Padukone took a walk down the memory and shared BTS pictures, as the movie clocked seven years on the horizon of Indian cinema. The 'Chhapaak' actor shared a series of BTS pictures to Instagram as she celebrated the seven years landmark of the movie release. The actor shared memories in the form of pictures from the Rohit Shetty directorial that also featured Shah Rukh Khan opposite Deepika.

In the pictures shared by the 'Piku' actor, the first one shows a snap that captured a light moment between Deepika and Shah Rukh who share a romantic connection in the movie. The second one shows the 'Happy New Year' actor in the red Kanjiwaram saree as she laughs her heart out while holding King Khan, while he smilingly poses for the camera. The third snap showed Padukone holding hands with Rohit Shetty as she practises a scene from the movie. On the other hand, the last picture shows Deepika giving a shoulder massage to Shah Rukh while he messaged the shoulders of Shetty.

The 'Padmaavat' actor captioned the post as, "Unforgettable," as she tagged the director and her co-star SRK in the post,"#7YearsOfChennaiExpress#Meenamma@itsrohitshetty@iamsrk@redchilliesent@utvfilms2h." Produced by Gauri Khan, under Red Chillies Entertainment, 'Chennai Express' features Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul Mithaiwala, a man who accidentally boards the eponymous train and journeys from Mumbai to Rameswaram, falling in love with the daughter of a local don, played by Deepika Padukone. The film also featured Nikitin Dheer and Sathyaraj play supporting roles. (ANI)