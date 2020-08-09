Left Menu
American singer-songwriter Madonna confirms to Billboard that she is out of her deal with Interscope after nearly a decade, as per the sources close to the 'Queen of Pop'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-08-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 20:39 IST
Madonna out of Interscope deal after nearly a decade
Madonna. Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Madonna confirms to Billboard that she is out of her deal with Interscope after nearly a decade, as per the sources close to the 'Queen of Pop'. According to Billboard, the iconic singer first inked a three-album deal with Interscope in 2011 at a base of USD 1 million per LP; with the release of 'Madame X' in 2019, that three-album deal is up, and Madonna is eying a new label to call home.

While The Sun reports that Madonna is considering a return to Warner Music (which was known as Warner Bros. when she called it home for her series of albums released from 1983-2008), sources tell Billboard that she has not inked a new deal anywhere as of Saturday (local time) and any talks are in early stages. Warner Music declined to comment for this story. The 61-year-old singer's three albums for Interscope include the Billboard 200 toppers 'MDNA' (2012) and 'Madame X' (2019), as well as the No. 2-peaking 'Rebel Heart' (2015).

Madonna had declared at Billboard's 2016 Women in Music event, "I think the most controversial thing I have ever done is to stick around." At the event, she was named the Woman of the Year. On August 14, Madonna will reteam with American rapper Missy Elliott to hop on a remix of Dua Lipa's 'Levitating.'

Madonna has 12 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and earlier this year earned her landmark 50th No. 1 hit on the Dance Club Songs chart. (ANI)

