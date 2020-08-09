Cardi B shares BTS video of Fifth Harmony's Normani dancing to 'WAP'

American rapper Cardi B is giving a lot of love to one of the famous female faces that appeared in her new music video 'WAP'. Cardi gave fans a sneak-peak at singer Normani's viral dance moves. According to TMZ, the 27-year-old rapper posted a video Saturday that showed behind-the-scenes footage of how the video for her new single 'WAP' was shot. The clip also showcased the dance solos featured by several different women, including Fifth Harmony's Normani, who had the internet ablaze with her number.

As it seems, the whole video was shot on a green screen with the main song playing in the background. Cardi was singing the lyrics to Normani's own song, 'Motivation,' over the 'WAP' beat, as she gives her a little hype for the performance. As TMZ reported, Normani also posted incredible photo stills from the shoot, and her fans, contemporaries liked it. Her cameo was one of the more notable standouts, according to Twitter, however, other appearances were not as well-received.

The idea behind 'WAP' was women empowerment and that is the reason that made Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion have cameos from a bunch of different famous ladies across the entertainment industry, in an attempt to show solidarity, as per TMZ. The 'WAP' the video has proven to be a smash hit with 42 million-plus views that are continuously increasing. (ANI)