Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma to star in romantic-comedy 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma are set to team up for the first time in filmmaker Kushan Nandy's next, titled "Jogira Sara Ra Ra"

The romantic-comedy reunites Nawazuddin and Kushan after their 2017 action-thriller "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz." Announcing the film on Twitter, the "Sacred Games" star wrote, "The romance that will tickle your funny bones! Here's announcing my next film #JogiraSaraRaRa wid @Officialneha Directed by @KushanNandy." Backed by Naeem A Siddiqui, with Kiran Shyam Shroff as the creative producer, "Jogira Sara Ra Ra" is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali. Kushan said the film chronicles the story of an "oddball" couple. "'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' celebrates the joie de vivre of an oddball couple, their fancies and madness, set against the milieu of small town India or what I choose to call - the more glitzy and exuberant India," the director said in a statement. Neha, who was last seen on the big screen in Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", said the film is going to be "full of love, life and laughter." "Jogira Sara Ra Ra" is scheduled to go on floors in February next year and will be shot extensively in and around Lucknow, Benaras and Mumbai.