Swara Bhasker turns cop for crime-thriller 'Flesh'

Actor Swara Bhasker on Monday announced her latest web series, a crime-thriller titled "Flesh". An Eros Now original, "Flesh" aims to shed light on human trafficking and features the "Veere Di Wedding" actor as a police officer. The eight-episodic crime drama is penned by Pooja Ladha Surti, known for co-writing Sriram Raghavan's directorials such as "Ek Hasina Thi" , "Badlapur" and the National Award-winning "Andhadhun". Sharing the first look of the show on Twitter, Bhasker wrote, "Did you know that 99% of human trafficking victims are never rescued? "Join me in a fight against the system and look out for the trailer of #Flesh, tomorrow at 12 noon on @ErosNow." Produced by Ridhima Lulla and Siddharth Anand, the series is directed by Danish Aslam.

"Flesh" also stars Akshay Oberoi, Yudhister, Vidya Malvade and Mahima Makwana. Bhasker was last seen on the Amazon Prime Video series, "Rasbhari".