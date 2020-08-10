Left Menu
Actor Shawn Ashmore, best known for playing the mutant Iceman in the "X-Men" films, has boarded the second season of Amazon Prime Video web series "The Boys", the streamer announced on Monday.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:32 IST
Shawn Ashmore to star in Amazon's superhero drama 'The Boys' season 2
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The 40-year-old actor will play the role of Lamplighter, one of the original members of the superhero club, The Seven.

"The Boys" is about a world where superheroes exist, but instead of accepting that with great power comes great responsibility, they are completely corrupted by power. It is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Eric Kripke, showrunner and executive producer, said the team is happy to have Ashmore on the series. "We were thrilled that Shawn - who is, let's be honest, an OG superhero - wanted to play the crucial part of Lamplighter. He brings so much depth, menace, and world-weary humanity to this former member of the Seven. And Shawn is a really good guy. We're grateful to have him join our bloody little family," Kripke said in a statement.

The logline of the new chapter reads: "Having mysteriously been replaced by our very own Starlight (played by Erin Moriarty) in season one, the new season will unravel what truly happened with the fire inducing Supe and The Boys previously. Their tragic history will be in shambles as Lamplighter enters again and dredges up painful memories, poke at their raw nerves and change everything." The Boys are also on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes centre stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalise on the nation's paranoia.

The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Recurring stars in the upcoming season include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others.

The second season of "The Boys" will debut on Amazon Prime Video with the first three episodes dropping on September 4, and new episodes available each Friday. The season finale will premiere on October 9.

