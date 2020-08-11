Left Menu
Development News Edition

Be extra gentle, soft, kind to ourselves and others: Camila Cabello sends love to fans

Singer Camila Cabello on Monday (local time) proved that she is there for her fans, as the musician sent love and shared a little update about her music with her legion of followers on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 09:53 IST
Be extra gentle, soft, kind to ourselves and others: Camila Cabello sends love to fans
Singer Camila Cabello. (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Singer Camila Cabello on Monday (local time) proved that she is there for her fans, as the musician sent love and shared a little update about her music with her legion of followers on social media. The 23-year-old musician shared on Instagram one casual picture of hers, laying on a couch with her guitar and keyboard kept on either side.

As she posted the picture on the photo-sharing platform, the 'Havana' singer shared that she has been "writing a lot of new music and it is coming from a really pure place". The singer, who is practicing self-isolation like many others amid the pandemic, also noted a piece of thought that she has been following; that is to remind herself every day that "life is now; and not in yesterday or tomorrow".

She also urged her admirers to be "extra gentle, soft and kind" to oneself and also to others today, as the world is grappling with the virus, which has become a global gloom. In the shared picture, the 'My Oh My' singer was sported wearing bright coloured casuals, with red printed pants and a yellow off-shoulder top.

Cabello since the outbreak of the pandemic has been vocal about mental health, and also have been active on social media sharing how she copes up during these trying times. Earlier she encouraged fans to practice meditation in the wake of coronavirus pandemic which has led to an understandable spike in feelings of anxiety and panic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican police catch 8 men connected to journalist's killing

Prosecutors in the southern Mexico state of Guerrero said Monday they have caught eight men, one of whom was carrying a weapon used to kill a Mexican journalist. The eight were caught after some of them opened fire on police who pulled thei...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Big cats droppings help German circus weather coronavirus crisisOne creatures droppings can be anothers treasure, as Germanys Krone Circus is finding out during the new coronavirus pandemic....

Protester dies in clashes after disputed Belarus vote

A protester died amid clashes between police and thousands of people gathered for a second straight night on Monday in Belarus after official results from weekend elections dismissed by the opposition as a sham gave an overwhelming victor...

Perpetuuiti Secures New Funding from Intel Capital to accelerate execution of Av3ar™ its Autonomous RPA and AI Ops platform product roadmap

Perpetuuiti Technosoft PTE, the market leader in Intelligent Enterprise Automation and Organizational Resiliency Management, announced it has secured follow on funding from existing lead investor, Intel Capital. The funding will be used to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020