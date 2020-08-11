Judd Apatow to direct documentary on comedian George Carlin

HBO has teamed up with director-writer Judd Apatow to make a two-part documentary on legendary comedian George Carlin. Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio will direct the project, reported Deadline.

Carlin, who featured in numerous comedy specials and appeared on the “Tonight Show” over 130 times, was best known for his observational comedic style on language, politics, religion and the world. He died in 2008 at the age of 71. The documentary will include interviews with Carlin’s family and friends, as well as material from his archives and clips from his television appearances.

“It is an honor to be given the opportunity to tell the story of his life and work,” Apatow said in a statement The HBO Documentary Films project is backed by Apatow Productions and the UK’s Rise Films. Apatow will also serve as executive producer along with Rise Films’ Teddy Leifer, Carlin’s daughter Kelly Carlin and Jerry Hamza.PTI SHD SHD.