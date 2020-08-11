Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger reveal name of newborn baby

Hollywood star Chris Pratt and his wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger have confirmed the birth of their first child, a baby daughter and named her Lyla. A day after Katherine's brother, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger revealed his sister had welcomed the little one, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star took to Instagram to announce the birth of their baby.

Chris, 41, said he and his wife "couldn't be happier" to welcome the new addition to the family. "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed," he wrote on Monday alongside a picture of their hands holding the child's fist.

The actor, however, didn't share their daughter's date of birth. Patrick confirmed the news in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Sunday.

"They're doing great... just got her a little gift," he had said in the clip. The 26-year-old also showed a package with a pink ribbon on camera, but it was unclear whether the gift was for his sister or the baby. This is the second child for Chris, who shares seven-year-old son Jack, with former wife, actor Anna Faris.

Chris and Katherine, 30, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California last June..