Ben Hibon tapped to direct 'Star Trek: Prodigy' animated series

Director Ben Hibon, best known for his work on award-winning short "Codehunters" , will direct Nickelodeon's new animated series "Star Trek: Prodigy" . Hibon will also co-executive produce and serve as the creative lead on the project, reported Deadline.

The CG-animated series, which expands the "Star Trek" universe, follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation. Hibon, also known for directing the animated 'Tale of Three Brothers' sequence in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1", said working on "Prodigy" is an "incredible opportunity". "Getting the chance to work on an IP like 'Star Trek' has been an incredible opportunity, particularly when partnered with the talented teams at Nickelodeon, CBS and Secret Hideout - who have been pushing the boundaries of what animation and serialized storytelling for younger audiences can deliver," he said.

"Ben's contributions to the world of animation are immeasurable, and we are so lucky to have his vision and creative genius on 'Star Trek: Prodigy'. As an incredible storyteller and a world builder with a distinct vision, his original approach paired with this beloved property will bring the characters to life in a whole new way," added Ramsey Naito, EVP Animation Production and Development, Nickelodeon Group. The series hails from CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios' new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. "Star Trek: Prodigy" is slated to premiere in 2021.