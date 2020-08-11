Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zac Efron to star in remake of 'Three Men and a Baby'

Actor Zac Efron is all set to star in the remake of 1987 hit comedy 'Three Men and a Baby' for the online video streaming platform Disney Plus.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 20:39 IST
Zac Efron to star in remake of 'Three Men and a Baby'
Actor Zac Efron. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Zac Efron is all set to star in the remake of 1987 hit comedy 'Three Men and a Baby' for the online video streaming platform Disney Plus. According to Variety, the film will be produced by 'The Way Back' producer Gordon Gray and Will Reichel will be writing the script for the remake. The director for the film is yet to be decided.

The original film starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson. The film revolves around the three men living a carefree life in New York City and who are then forced to adjust to parenthood as somebody leaves an infant girl at their doorstep. Zac Efron started working with Disney with the hit teenage drama 'High School Musical' which was leased in 2006. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Haskins aims to command offense like Brady, Brees

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins said Tuesday that he has entered training camp workouts with the mentality that hes the clubs starter. The second-year quarterbacks comments come one day after Washington coach Ron Rivera ...

Hong Kong's Apple Daily vows to fight on after owner arrested

Hong Kongs Apple Daily tabloid responded with defiance on Tuesday to the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law imposed by Beijing, promising to fight on in a front-page headline over an image of Lai in handcuffs.Reader...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 930 pm NATION DEL91 SC-LDALL DAUGHTERS Daughters have equal rights over joint Hindu family property, says SC A daughter is a daughter throughout her life New Delhi Holding that daughters cannot be ...

Over 10 lakh Indians have returned from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

Over 10 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the Vande Bharat evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Tuesday. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Sri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020