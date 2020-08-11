Zac Efron to star in remake of 'Three Men and a Baby'

Actor Zac Efron is all set to star in the remake of 1987 hit comedy 'Three Men and a Baby' for the online video streaming platform Disney Plus. According to Variety, the film will be produced by 'The Way Back' producer Gordon Gray and Will Reichel will be writing the script for the remake. The director for the film is yet to be decided.

The original film starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson. The film revolves around the three men living a carefree life in New York City and who are then forced to adjust to parenthood as somebody leaves an infant girl at their doorstep. Zac Efron started working with Disney with the hit teenage drama 'High School Musical' which was leased in 2006. (ANI)