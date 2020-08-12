Mirzapur Season 2 to be out in Nov 2020? Cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

Mirzapur Season 2 is a much-awaited Indian web television series. Its release in this year was earlier confirmed by Amazon Prime Video although the exact date is yet to be announced.

Mirzapur Season 2's filming was not affected like other projects due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The shooting for Mirzapur Season 2 was already completed earlier, which gives a ray of hope to the series lovers that it will be released soon.

Although the shooting for Mirzapur Season 2 was completed earlier, the post-production work was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the series actor, Ali Fazal lost his mother due to which he was not able to finish his dubbing task.

In our previous update on Mirzapur Season 2, we revealed that Priyanshu Painyuli joined the series cast. The Extraction actor will be seen playing a pivotal role in the series. He will be seen beside the actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma to name a few.

The lead actors like Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi have commenced dubbing Mirzapur Season 2. They have also sent messages to their fans and series lovers that the long wait is going to end.

Many fans may not know that Netflix India tagged Amazon Prime Video requesting to reveal Mirzapur Season 2 premiere date. Not only common people, even Netflix India is also eagerly waiting for the announcement of Mirzapur Season 2's release date, which is quite surprising.

Mirzapur Season 2 is likely to see the returning of Bablu. There is a possibility that once Guddu recovers, he will run the gangs of Gorakhpur and commence his reign right from the front of Gorakhpur.

Mirzapur Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. But it is expected to be out soon on the last week of November this year. Stay tuned to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.

Also Read: Sacred Games Season 3 cast revealed, what happened to Vijay Varma before he was dropped