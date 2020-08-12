Sacred Games Season 3 cast revealed, what happened to Vijay Varma before he was dropped

Sacred Games Season 3 is one of the highly anticipated Indian web television fans have been waiting for long. The majority of the series fan had a hope that the third season would take place anytime in this year. But currently, it seems the task of releasing Season 3 may not be possible in 2020.

Netflix India has remained tight-lipped on the renewal of Sacred Games Season 3. But this cannot stop the showrunners from working on it. The third season is likely to start with a new plot with similar cast and end in a beautiful manner. It will bring a new story from scratch. The actors like Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Jeetendra Joshi, Kubbra Sait, Rajshri Deshpande, Jatin Sarna to name a few are likely to reprise their roles.

The production of Sacred Games Season 3 was badly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic countrywide. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry into a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the movies and television projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, fans need to wait longer for the release Sacred Games Season 3.

If Sacred Games Season 3 gets green light from Netflix, fans can expect Saif Ali Khan, Ranvir Shorey and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Inspector Sartaj Singh, Shahid Khan and Ganesh Gaitonde respectively. The series can also see Kalki Koechlin and Harshita Gaur as Batya Abelman and Mary Mascarenas respectively.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, the Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma spoke about the success and revealed how he was supposed to be an integral part of Sacred Games and how Anurag Kashyap changed his mind last minute.

"Pink was a sleeper hit, nobody saw it coming. Even the filmmakers were happy and surprised by what it did, especially by breaking it into the culture. So, personally, I was satisfied and it made me feel content about my journey and the outcome of it," Vijay Varma said.

While revealing how Vijay Varma lost out on Sacred Games, he said, "They had locked me for one of the parts, one of the significant parts, and Netflix and Mukesh (Chhabra), and everyone had zeroed in, but Anurag (Kashyap, co-director) changed his mind last minute and he threw me out."

Sacred Games Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.

