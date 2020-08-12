Left Menu
Sharon Stone's memoir to hit bookshelves in March 2021

Actor Sharon Stone's memoir "The Beauty of Living Twice" will release in March 2021. The book will be published by Alfred A Knopf, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The memoir will be released simultaneously in hardcover and as an ebook. Stone will also narrate the book for its Audible edition.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-08-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 13:46 IST
Actor Sharon Stone's memoir "The Beauty of Living Twice" will release in March 2021. The 62-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter where she also unveiled the book's cover.

"Possibility made me write this book: the opportunity to grow & to share that growth. I have learned to forgive the unforgivable. My hope is that as I share my journey you too will learn to do the same," Stone wrote. The book will be published by Alfred A Knopf, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The memoir will be released simultaneously in hardcover and as an ebook. Stone will also narrate the book for its Audible edition. The actor will reflect on everything, from her painful childhood in Pennsylvania to films such as erotic thriller "Basic Instinct" and Martin Scorsese's mobster epic "Casino", which had earned her an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe award.

Stone will also write about her two marriages, her near-fatal stroke in 2001, and her humanitarian work on behalf of AIDS research and other causes..

