Selena Gomez, Blackpink to release new single

Pop star Selena Gomez and popular South Korean girl band Blackpink are set to collaborate on a brand new song. The unnamed single is due on August 28.

Blackpink recently released their record-breaking single "How You Like That" . Gomez took to social media to confirm the news.

"So so excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th," she wrote on Twitter. The official Blackpink Instagram also shared the announcement. Earlier this year, the South Korean quartet, comprising members Jennie, Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo, had collaborated with Lady Gaga for the song "Sour Candy" from the singer's latest album 'Chromatica'.

Blackpink will also release their debut album, simply titled 'The Album', on October 2..