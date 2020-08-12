Left Menu
American singer Jessica Simpson recently shared an adorable picture with her one-year-old daughter, Birdie Mae on Instagram, according to Fox News.

12-08-2020
Jessica Simpson shares adorable photo of daughter Birdie Mae
Jessica Simpson, Birdi Mae (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer Jessica Simpson recently shared an adorable picture with her one-year-old daughter, Birdie Mae on Instagram, according to Fox News. In the picture, Simpson is seen rocking a white top with denim overalls, and Birdie Mae is seen in a one-piece red jumpsuit which featured a floral pattern and is from Simpson's clothing line. The mother-daughter duo is all smiling as they pose for the camera.

"Cali Cowgirls#BIRDIEMAE," Simpson captioned the picture. Fox News reported, in addition to Birdie, Simpson is also mom to eight-year-old Maxwell, and seven-year-old Ace. She shares all three children with her husband Eric Johnson.

Last week, the designer shared a picture of herself on Instagram sans hair extensions and makeup. "This is blurry," Simpson said in regards to the picture quality. "But good Lord I love to be extension free."

'Married at First Sight' star Jamie Otis commented, "Yasss, just took mine out too." Simpson's younger sister, Ashlee Simpson, wrote, "So FRESH." Other fans rushed to the comments to praise Simpson's shoulder-length hairstyle. "I'm so glad you took those out!" one fan bluntly stated. Another said, "And you look amazing without them!"

Several fans referred to Simpson as "natural beauty." One person commented, "Love it!! Yayy give your hair a break! Bonus, your hair looks great without!! Natural beauty." Another wrote, "Natural and Beautiful." Simpson has gone through a lot of milestones during the past year such as giving birth to daughter Birdie Mae, stepping up her fitness routine, and turning 40 years old. (ANI)

