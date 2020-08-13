It wasn't easy: Joey King on filming 'Kissing Booth 2' with ex Jacob Elordi

Emmy nominee Joey King says that it was challenging for her to reunite with her former boyfriend, actor Jacob Elordi for their recently released "The Kissing Booth 2", but she decided to put her personal feelings aside for the sake of the film. King and Elordi, who play couple Elle Evans and Noah Flynn in the romantic comedy series from Netflix, were dating in real-life after meeting on the sets of the first film but broke up before shooting the sequel.

"No one's thinking to themselves 'That was easy' because it wasn't. I'm sure people will analyse every movement and every detail. And you know what? Let them. But at the end of the day, I was just thrilled to be Elle Evans again," "The Act" star told Cosmopolitan magazine. "What's the most, um, correct way to go about this? Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life, I'll do anything to make sure the story of my character who I care about so much is complete," she added.

King and Elordi will reprise their roles for the third installment of "Kissing Booth" , which has already been shot and will premiere on the streaming platform next year. Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young and Molly Ringwald are all set to return for the third movie. "The Kissing Booth" , which came out in May 2018, was based on the Beth Reekles self-published coming-of-age novel. The film, directed and adapted by Vince Marcello, became Netflix's most rewatched movie in 2018.

It followed Elle (King), a teenager whose romance with high school senior and bad boy Noah (Elordi) puts her lifelong friendship with Noah's younger brother, Lee (Courtney), at risk. The sequel picked up with Noah at Harvard and Elle in her senior year of high school.

The film sees Elle in a long-distance relationship with Noah, enrolling into her dream college with best friend Lee, and a close friendship with a good-looking new classmate Marco (Perez). But as Noah becomes close to a college girl (Richardson-Sellers), it is a test of Elle's trust on him..