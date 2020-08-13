Apple TV Plus announces animated series 'Harriet the Spy' with Beanie Feldstein in lead

Actor Beanie Feldstein will voice star in Apple TV Plus' upcoming animated series "Harriet the Spy" . The show, based on Louise Fitzhugh's classic children's book series of the same name, has received a series order from the streamer.

Besides Feldstein, actors Jane Lynch and Lacey Chabert will also voice featured in the series, Apple TV Plus said in a press release. Set in 1960s New York City, the show will follow Harriet, a fiercely independent, adventurous, curious 11-year-old girl. More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer she needs to know everything, and in order to know everything, she has to be a spy.

Lynch will voice the role of Ole Golly, Harriet’s larger-than-life, no-nonsense nanny, while Chabert will play Marion Hawthorne, the ringleader of a group of smug, popular girls at Harriet’s school. The series will be written and executive produced by Will McRobb, co-creator of the classic Nickelodeon series "The Adventures of Pete & Pete".

Sidney Clifton will produce the series. Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, John W. Hyde, Terissa Kelton, Wendy Moss-Klein and Nancy Steingard will serve as executive producers.

Titmouse Animation Studios will provide the animation for the series..