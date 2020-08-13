HBO teams with Sky for comic horror series 'The Baby'

HBO has partnered with Sky for horror-comedy series "The Baby". Created by Sian Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer, the show is described as a "funny, raw examination of motherhood as an institution".

The series will be produced by SISTER and Proverbial Pictures, HBO said in a press release. "When 38-year-old Natasha is unexpectedly landed with a baby, her life of doing what she wants, when she wants, dramatically implodes.

"Controlling, manipulative, and with violent powers, the baby twists Natasha's life into a horror show. Where does it come from? What does it want? And what lengths will Natasha have to go to in order to get her life back?" the official logline of the series read. Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer said the show will explore the powerful anxiety around the question of whether or not to have children.

"The ambivalence of not knowing, the bafflement at everyone else's certainty and the suspicion that the whole thing is one millennia-long scam. We're thrilled to be working with such a phenomenal team of producers to help us bring this weird baby into the world with HBO and Sky," they said. The eight-episode first season will be executive produced by Jane Featherstone, Carolyn Strauss, Naomi de Pear, Katie Carpenter and Robins-Grace.

It will start production in the UK in 2021.