Left Menu
Development News Edition

HBO teams with Sky for comic horror series 'The Baby'

Created by Sian Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer, the show is described as a "funny, raw examination of motherhood as an institution". The series will be produced by SISTER and Proverbial Pictures, HBO said in a press release.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-08-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 12:32 IST
HBO teams with Sky for comic horror series 'The Baby'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

HBO has partnered with Sky for horror-comedy series "The Baby". Created by Sian Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer, the show is described as a "funny, raw examination of motherhood as an institution".

The series will be produced by SISTER and Proverbial Pictures, HBO said in a press release. "When 38-year-old Natasha is unexpectedly landed with a baby, her life of doing what she wants, when she wants, dramatically implodes.

"Controlling, manipulative, and with violent powers, the baby twists Natasha's life into a horror show. Where does it come from? What does it want? And what lengths will Natasha have to go to in order to get her life back?" the official logline of the series read. Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer said the show will explore the powerful anxiety around the question of whether or not to have children.

"The ambivalence of not knowing, the bafflement at everyone else's certainty and the suspicion that the whole thing is one millennia-long scam. We're thrilled to be working with such a phenomenal team of producers to help us bring this weird baby into the world with HBO and Sky," they said. The eight-episode first season will be executive produced by Jane Featherstone, Carolyn Strauss, Naomi de Pear, Katie Carpenter and Robins-Grace.

It will start production in the UK in 2021.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar govt is lying, manipulating COVID-19 figures: Tejashwi Yadav

Slamming the Bihar government, Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday accused it of lying and manipulating the COVID-19 numbers in the state. While addressing a press conference here at the party office, he said, There u...

No plans: Xiaomi spokesperson on Mi 10 Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra global launch

Marking its 10th anniversary, Xiaomi, earlier this week, launched a range of innovative products including Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition, the worlds first mass-produced transparent TV and two flagship smartphones- the Mi 10 Ultra and the Re...

Moto Razr 2: Motorola's next foldable phone to launch on September 9

Motorolas next foldable smartphone, Motorola Razr 2 or Razr 2020, will be officially launched in a virtual event to be held on September 9, according to the media invites sent by the company.The virtual press invitations include a teaser wi...

Faceless scrutiny, appeals to ease taxpayers' compliance burden, increase fairness in tax system: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the faceless tax scrutiny assessment and appeal would help ease compliance burden of taxpayers and increase fairness and objectivity in the tax system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020