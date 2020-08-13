Marvel films are benchmark for comedies today, says Seth Rogen

Actor Seth Rogen says the success of Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has made it difficult to make comedy films. In an interview with Games Radar, the 38-year-old actor-writer said the audiences nowadays wants comedies to be in the same vein as big-budget MCU movies "Thor: Ragnarok" and Paul Rudd's "Ant-Man".

"Something that me and (regular collaborator Evan Goldberg) talk about a lot is how Marvel movies are comedies. 'Thor: Ragnarok' is a comedy. 'Ant-Man' is a comedy at its core. So that's what's out there. "There are USD 200 million comedies out there, and so that's something, as a comedic filmmaker, to be aware of. That is the benchmark that people expect!" Rogen said.

He added comedy filmmakers must realise that their main competitor now is Marvel, which is very well funded. "Not to say you should not make those types of films, but know that's what audiences are seeing, and that, when you see those movies in theatres, they are playing like comedies. They are legitimately funny and star comedy stars.

"That's something we talk about a lot – just to be aware of as filmmakers. These huge budget films function like comedies. Audiences still love comedy, and they want that 'Deadpool' but the scope of them is huge. So when you're not offering them that scope, you have to think, 'What am I offering them?'" Rogen said. The actor currently stars in "An American Pickle", which debuted HBO Max on August 6..