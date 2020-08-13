Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators leave Netflix's live-action adaptation

Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the creators of animated classic "Avatar: The Last Airbender", have exited Netflix's upcoming live-action series of the show. These stories and characters are important to me and the renewed interest and excitement in 'Avatar' and 'Korra' has been inspiring to see," DiMartino said. The original animated series aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 14:23 IST
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators leave Netflix's live-action adaptation

Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the creators of animated classic "Avatar: The Last Airbender" , have exited Netflix's upcoming live-action series of the show. The duo were working as executive producers and showrunners on the series which was announced in 2018.

DiMartino shared the news in a statement posted on his website, saying that "creative differences" were the reason behind their departure from the project. "When Bryan and I signed on to the project in 2018, we were hired as executive producers and showrunners. In a joint announcement for the series, Netflix said that it was committed to honouring our vision for this retelling and to supporting us on creating the series.

"And we expressed how excited we were for the opportunity to be at the helm. Unfortunately, things did not go as we had hoped," he wrote. DiMartino said there was a point during the making when he and Konietzko couldn’t "control the creative direction of the series" and they chose to leave it.

"It was the hardest professional decision I’ve ever had to make, and certainly not one that I took lightly, but it was necessary for my happiness and creative integrity," he added. The creator, however, is confident about the Netflix series as he believes it has the "potential to be good".

"It might turn out to be a show many of you end up enjoying. But what I can be certain about is that whatever version ends up on-screen, it will not be what Bryan and I had envisioned or intended to make. "I also want to be clear that this doesn’t mean the end of my involvement in the Avatar universe. These stories and characters are important to me and the renewed interest and excitement in 'Avatar' and 'Korra' has been inspiring to see," DiMartino said.

The original animated series aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon. It started in February 2005 and concluded in July 2008. The story follows Aang and his friends, who have to save the world by battling Fire Lord Ozai to end the war with the Fire Nation.

The TV series was adapted for the big screen by director M Night Shyamalan in 2010 but the film bombed at the box office. Critics had also slammed the film for its plot, screenplay, and acting but most notably for whitewashing the characters..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Investment by PE/VCs halves to USD 4.1 bn in July: Report

Investments by private equity and venture capital firms in Indian companies halved to USD 4.1 billion in July as compared to the same month a year ago, a report said on Thursday. In June, the investments stood at USD 6.8 billion, consultanc...

Govt revives Floriculture center in Srinagar destroyed in 2014 floods

A floriculture centre situated in Srinagar has been revived with the help of substantial steps taken by the Centre. The nursery got damaged due to floods which had hit the region in 2014. Nursery is the backbone for the landscaping work bec...

Found it stupid when people labelled me skinny, fat, dusky: Bipasha Basu

Actor Bipasha Basu says she navigated her way in the industry through comments on her skin tone to tags like too skinnyand too fat. Starting out as a supermodel, Bipasha made her film debut in 2001 with Ajnabee and gained acclaim for horror...

Malaysia jails Indian man linked to fresh coronavirus outbreak

A Malaysian court jailed an Indian man for five months on Thursday for violating a home quarantine order, leading to dozens of new coronavirus infections, the Bernama state news agency reported. The 57-year-old, who resides in Malaysia and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020