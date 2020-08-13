'Diana' musical to premiere on Netflix ahead of Broadway debut

The musical "Diana" , based on the life of the late Princess of Wales, is heading to Netflix before bowing on the Broadway stage, the streamer has announced. The production, which is currently on hiatus due to COVID-19, began previews in March and was scheduled to open later that month at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway.

The opening night has been postponed to May 25, 2021, but fans of the philanthropist-activist, will be able to see the musical on Netflix next year ahead of the stage show. "We speak for the entire company when we say that we couldn't be more excited to finally be able share our show with theater lovers everywhere. Though there is no substitute for the live theater, we are honored to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide," said the "Diana" producers in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

Directed by Christopher Ashley of "Come From Away" fame, "Diana" will be filmed without an audience on the stage of the Longacre Theater. The production will feature the original Broadway cast including Jeanna de Waal in the title role, with Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth II. Written by Tony Award-winners Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, the musical follows the story of the late royal during her marriage to Prince Charles and their eventual divorce.

DiPietro and Bryan also wrote the music and lyrics..