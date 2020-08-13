Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toronto Film Festival to honour Anthony Hopkins, Mira Nair, Chloe Zhao

Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins and directors Chloe Zhao and Mira Nair will be honoured with at the TIFF Tribute Awards ceremony, the organisers of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) have announced.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 13-08-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 18:08 IST
Toronto Film Festival to honour Anthony Hopkins, Mira Nair, Chloe Zhao

Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins and directors Chloe Zhao and Mira Nair will be honoured with at the TIFF Tribute Awards ceremony, the organisers of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) have announced. According to TIFF's official website, the ceremony will be broadcast on September 15 during the 45th edition of the prestigious movie gala.

Hopkins, an Oscar winner for "The Silence of the Lambs" , will receive a TIFF Tribute Actor Award. "The Rider" director Zhao, who is set to helm Marvel Studios' "The Eternals" , will receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award. Nair, best known for directing "Monsoon Wedding" and "The Namesake" , will be honoured with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media. All three artistes have works that will screen at this year's festival, slated to be held from September 10 to 19.

Hopkins stars as an aging patriarch in "The Father", Zhao's directorial "Nomadland" which stars Oscar winner Frances McDormand, and Nair's six-part miniseries "A Suitable Boy" will premiere at TIFF. The festival previously announced that another Academy Award winner Kate Winslet will receive a TIFF Tribute Actor Award.

The ceremony is an annual fundraiser to support both TIFF's year-round programming and the organisation's core mission to transform the way people see the world through film. The awards honour the film industry's outstanding contributors and their achievements, recognising leading industry members, acting talent, directorial expertise, new talent, and a below-the-line artiste and creator. The first-ever, one-hour broadcast of the event, featuring special messages from the honourees, will be available on CTV and ctv.ca, and streamed to a global audience by Variety..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal records 525 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal reported 525 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the countrys COVID-19 tally to 24,957. With four new virus-related fatalities, Nepals coronavirus death toll stands at 95, said Health Ministry spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam.The 5...

Odisha amends industrial policy to boost economic activities

Amid sluggish economic activities due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Odisha Cabinet has approved amendments to the states industrial policy and labour laws to revive various sectors, an official said on Thursday. The process of granting trade ...

Few gyms reopen in Bhopal, operators says guidelines tough

Two days after the Bhopal district administration issued guidelines for reopening of gyms, only a handful of such establishments in the city resumed their operations on Thursday. The owners said that the guidelines for reopening of the gyms...

Kozhikode plane crash: Evidence collection is in process at crash site, says investigator

Following the Kozhikode plane crash, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau AAIB team, which is already conducting the probe, is still collecting more evidence about the accident. ANI has received details from investigators AAIB stating...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020