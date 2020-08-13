Left Menu
Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon demand CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Actors Ankita Lokhande and Kriti Sanon on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the case of death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:14 IST
Actors Ankita Lokhande and Kriti Sanon (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actors Ankita Lokhande and Kriti Sanon on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the case of death of Sushant Singh Rajput. While Ankita shared a video message on Instagram in this regard, the 'Raabta' actor shared an official statement demanding CBI inquiry in the matter.

"The nation wants to know what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. Justice for Sushant, CBI for SSR," said Lokhande in the video message. Kriti on the other hand took to her Instagram stories and penned down a note stating that she wished that CBI takes over the case so that it gets investigated without any political agendas.

"I pray that the Truth comes out SOON..,, His family, his friends, fans, and all loved ones deserve this closure," she wrote. "I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case so it's investigated without any political agendas, in the TRUE sense, to provide justice to the family!! Its high time his soul rests in peace! ,, #CBIForSER #SushantSinghRajput," she added.

Earlier in the day, actor Kangana Ranaut had also demanded a CBI inquiry in the case by putting out a video message of herself. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai's Bandra residence on June 14 triggering debates on several media platforms. (ANI)

