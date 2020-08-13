Left Menu
Siddhant Chaturvedi reminisces dancing with Sushant Singh Rajput in his college days

Remembering the time when he matched steps with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput at a talent hunt during his college days, 'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Thursday shared a video with fans.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:18 IST
Throwback video of actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Remembering the time when he matched steps with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput at a talent hunt during his college days, 'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Thursday shared a video with fans. He took to Instagram to share the video from a national talent hunt which took place back in 2012 where he is seen grooving to the iconic song 'Chikni Chameli' on the stage of the show.

Chaturvedi penned down a long caption along with the video about his journey into becoming an actor from a CA aspirant. "College mein tha, B.com ke Saath Saath "the usual combo"- CA kar raha tha. Ek National Talent Hunt mein Part lia... Jeeta Main, Nache Hum dono. Mera Confidence uske baad Ufff..! Us raat soye nahi main aur mera Parivaar...Mera Naam Goonja Stage pe, wo bhi Sushant Singh Rajput ki awaaz mein! Wah," he wrote in the caption.

"Mummy Papa ko laga ki kuch toh baat hogi mujh mein bhi...CA choro beta, Hero bante hain! Permission mil gai. Meri Pehli Jeet, Meri Shuruwaat. Aaj kal bhi Neend nahi ati. Ye Video hazaar baar dekha hai," he added. Siddhant ended the note by talking about how he and Sushant danced at the event.

"Socha share karun ya nahi...? Phir socha Dono Bhai Todd ke naache hain. Share karna toh banta hai guru! @sushantsinghrajput," he wrote. Siddhant is all set to team up with actors Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter for horror-comedy film 'Phone Booth.'(ANI)

