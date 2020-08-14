Left Menu
The King: Eternal Monarch actor Lee Min-ho’s legal action against malicious commenters

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-08-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 00:08 IST
Lee Min-ho’s fans can no longer control their urge to the creators of The King: Eternal Monarch in working on Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Lee Min-ho

While fans have been ardently waiting for The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2, the lead actor, Lee Min-ho is all set to take legal action against unlawful and malicious comments. Read further to get more details on it.

Lee Min-ho, who is highly expected to reprise his role in The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2, has announced via his legal agency LIWU that it is monitoring malicious comments posted against him.

In other words, Lee Min-ho's agency LIWU is in action of monitoring comments and posts of senseless personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spreading of false information, and malicious rumours. Even the posts and comments posted by varied publications and people on diverse platforms are being monitored to compile evidence and making complaints.

"The law firm LIWU is currently monitoring unlawful posts (malicious comments) regarding MYM Entertainment actor Lee Min-ho that contain senseless personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spreading of false information, and malicious rumours," the agency's statement noted.

"We are in the process of compiling evidence of malicious comments by people who have posted online on places such as DC Inside, cafes, and blogs, advising or requesting deletion, building up data on malicious commenters, and making criminal complaints. We are also collecting evidence and building a list of malicious commenters based on information received through the e-mail address from MYM below, so we are hoping to receive a lot of information," the statement further added.

However, Lee Min-ho's fans can no longer control their urge to the creators of The King: Eternal Monarch in working on Season 2. But Covid-19 pandemic is a big issue in South Korea and across the world, it seems the release of The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will take additional time than expected earlier.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Lee min-ho and other South Korean actors.

