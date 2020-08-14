Left Menu
Almighty Motion Picture nabs rights to 'The Vijay Mallya Story'

Almighty Motion Picture has acquired the rights of the book 'The Vijay Mallya Story', which will be turned into a mega web series.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-08-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 13:05 IST
Cover of the book (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Almighty Motion Picture has acquired the rights of the book 'The Vijay Mallya Story', which will be turned into a mega web series. "We @AlmightyMotionPicture are delighted to announce the acquisition of rights of 'The Vijay Mallya Story' written by renowned author @Gprakash1& published by @PenguinIndia," announced actor-producer Prableen Kaur on Twitter.

Kaur has acquired the rights of the life and times of the book 'The Vijay Mallya Story' by well-known author K Giri Prakash in association with PZ Pictures. The book published by Penguin India traces the journey of the flamboyant, fugitive, entrepreneur Vijay Mallya and it chronicles his journey right from his birth until he left for the UK.

The book is a roller coaster ride of Mallya's triumphs and travails. His acquisitions, marriages, and launches. The script for 'The Vijay Mallya Story' is in its final stages and a prominent Bollywood actor has been roped in, to essay the role of the industrialist. The shooting of the mega-series is slotted to start next month.

Almighty Motion Pictures announced its arrival at the entertainment horizon with their maiden Web Series 'Mastram' on MX Player.

