J Balvin reveals COVID-19 diagnosis, says he has had ‘difficult’ days

In a pre-recorded acceptance speech for Spanish award show Premios Juventud, Balvin said he has been through really complicated times and advised his fans to take the pandemic seriously "I am recovering from COVID-19.I'v e had difficult days, very complicated days.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-08-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 14:00 IST
Singer J Balvin has revealed that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is recovering well at his home in native Medellin, Colombia. In a pre-recorded acceptance speech for Spanish award show Premios Juventud, Balvin said he has been through really complicated times and advised his fans to take the pandemic seriously

"I am recovering from COVID-19.I'v e had difficult days, very complicated days. At times you think that you won't get it, and I got it. It hit me really hard,” the musician said. “I'm sending a message to everyone who follows me, all young people, people in general, please take care of yourselves. Protect yourselves. This is not a joke... The virus exists and it's very dangerous. Please take care of yourselves. I'm recovering and I love you all,” he added

Balvin won the award for Video Con El Mensaje Mas Poderoso (Video with the most powerful message) for his music video for "Rojo”.

