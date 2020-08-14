Alita: Battle Angel 2: Enthusiasts want Danai Gurira to be present in the sequel

The remarkable success of Alita: Battle Angel in 2019 has paved the way for another movie Alita: Battle Angel 2. The demand for this movie is severely high among fans. One of the reasons is it is probably going to be produced by Titanic director, James Cameron, who is currently busy in making Avatar 2 in New Zealand.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official confirmation. It means, we still don't know whether or not Disney or the franchise creators are interested in making the potential sequel into a reality. However, this has not been able to stop fans from predicting what can happen in the sequel.

A new development in Alita: Battle Angel 2 has popped up over Twitter. Black Panther star Danai Gurira is fans choice to play a character that is a part of the Motorball scene in the world of Alita. This tweet came from the Alita Army Twitter feed, as they were keen on celebrating 'Danai Gurira Appreciation Day.'

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official plot. However, if some sources are to be believed, Robert Rodriguez will be returning with James Cameron as the director for second movie. Good news is that the actors from the first movie will be reprising their roles.

The viewers can expect to see Alita's journey in Iron city, the deadly fall, Zalem's survivor, and the real motives of Nova and fans can also see the Vengeful Alita in Alita: Battle Angel 2 because of Hugo's demise. The cast will include Rosa Salazar as Alita, Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren, Ed Skrein as Zapan, Keean Johnson as Hugo, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido, Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka and Mahershala Ali as Vector.

"It's Alita, colon, Battle Angel. Because the next one will be 'Alita: Fallen Angel' and then Alita... you know "Avenging Angel" and then Alita whatever. I mean, that's assuming we make some money," James Cameron explained the reason (in a conversation with BBC Radio 1) for rearranging the film title from the initial source material, allowing the possibilities of sequel titles.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

