Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-08-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 16:28 IST
Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?
Amber Heard’s fans are disappointed knowing that the petition signed against her presence in Aquaman 2 is trending and accumulating a good number. Image Credit: Facebook / Amber Heard

Fans are quite glad to learn that Aquaman 2 has an official release date. The success of the previous movie titled Aquaman made a remarkable success in the box office. Now fans are passionately waiting for the second movie Aquaman 2.

The avid fans and followers of Amber Heard want her in Aquaman 2 to reprise her role Mera. However, Johnny Depp wants the movie creators and producers to remove her from it. Earlier, many people signed a petition to get her removed from Aquaman 2. The figure has reached near 500,000.

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are currently in a legal battle. First Amber Heard charged domestic violence again him, but a recent new audio recording of Amber Heard has changed the image of the case. Fans of Johnny Depp are now fighting for justice for Johnny Depp under the #JusticeforJohnnyDepp.

Amber Heard's fans are disappointed knowing that the petition signed against her presence in Aquaman 2 is trending and accumulating a good number. The recording revealed that she threw pots, pans and vases at him. When all these got revealed through recordings, Aquaman enthusiasts started urging the creators to remove her from the imminent Aquaman 2. According to them, domestic abusers should not be entertained and celebrated in the entertainment industry in any country.

Amber Heard has reportedly stated that she punched Johnny Depp to protect her younger sister Whitney. She has also claimed that his treatment of Moss triggered her to strike Depp. "I did strike Johnny that day, in defense of my sister."

"I had heard that he had pushed a former girlfriend, I think it was Kate Moss, down the stairs. And I thought of that at the moment and I reacted in defense of her [Whitney]," she added.

The rumour is up in the air that Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke will replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2. However, there is no official confirmation on it.

Aquaman 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 16, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

