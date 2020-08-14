Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson split after 10 months of dating

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson split after 10 months of datingPTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-08-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 17:04 IST
Pop star Miley Cyrus and Australian singer Cody Simpson have parted ways after 10 months of dating. According to People magazine, the duo broke up a few weeks ago
Hours after the news of the pair's break up started doing the rounds, Cyrus released her new song "Midnight Sky" Simpson, 23, and Cyrus, 27, were first romantically linked in October last year, soon after the former Disney star's split from blogger Kaitlynn Carter, whom she started dating following her separation from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.
- READ MORE ON:
- Miley Cyrus
- Cody Simpson
- Australian
- Kaitlynn Carter
- Liam Hemsworth
- People
ALSO READ
Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo
Masks now required for all of Australian state
Australian PM says Sydney COVID-19 outbreak under control, Melbourne spike challenging
Hope China will follow 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award: Australian envoy
Australian state flags strict new steps to control surging COVID-19 cases