Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson split after 10 months of dating

Pop star Miley Cyrus and Australian singer Cody Simpson have parted ways after 10 months of dating. According to People magazine, the duo broke up a few weeks ago

Hours after the news of the pair's break up started doing the rounds, Cyrus released her new song "Midnight Sky" Simpson, 23, and Cyrus, 27, were first romantically linked in October last year, soon after the former Disney star's split from blogger Kaitlynn Carter, whom she started dating following her separation from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.