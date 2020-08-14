Left Menu
Development News Edition

HiPi: Zee5's indigenous short-video platform set to unlock potential talent

With HiPi's launch, Zee5 has joined more than a dozen of homegrown TikTok alternatives such as Chingari, Mitron, Roposo, Dubmash, Instagram Reels, among others that are aiming to become a new digital haven for people to showcase their talent and creativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 20:38 IST
HiPi: Zee5's indigenous short-video platform set to unlock potential talent
Image Credit: Zee5

India's video-on-demand service Zee5 on Friday announced the launch of HiPi, a fully homegrown TikTok-like short video platform that allows users to create short-videos and slow-motion videos with multiple filters, visual and sound effects.

With HiPi's launch, Zee5 has joined more than a dozen of homegrown TikTok alternatives such as Chingari, Mitron, Roposo, Dubmash, Instagram Reels, among others that are aiming to become a new digital haven for people to showcase their talent and creativity. TikTok which had over 200 million users in India, along with 58 other Chinese apps was banned by the Indian government in June 2020 over national security concerns.

"ZEE5's HiPi is driven by the vision to encourage self-expression and it aims to unlock the potential talent that this country has by inviting talented and diverse content creators who are seeking a platform that encourages creativity and paves the way to Stardom," the popular OTT platform said in a statement early last month while announcing the platform.

HiPi is not available as a standalone app, instead, it is a part of the Zee5 app. It is currently available in the Beta version for Android users only while the iOS version will be reportedly rolled out in the coming weeks.

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Katial, CEO, Zee5 India said, "Continuing with a focus on customer-centricity, HiPi will help Indians to connect with their millions of fans and stand a chance to step into the real Fandom world. A platform that will be the official Home of Entertainment and entertainers! As we go live today, HiPi takes Zee5 one step closer to its ambition of becoming India's Entertainment Super-App."

The online OTT platform which was launched in India back in February 2018 is home to 100+ live TV channels and delivers content across 12 languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Top Democrats in U.S. Congress call for hearings on mail delays ahead of election

Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Sunday called on President Donald Trumps appointed postmaster general to testify this month on changes that have stoked fears they are aimed at holding up mail-in ballots ahead of the November election....

2nd England-Pakistan Test headed for draw as rain continues to play spoilsport on Day 4

Rain washed out most of the action on Day 4 of the second Test between England and Pakistan at Ageas Bowl on Sunday. The play had resumed on time on Day 4, but after one hour of action, rain intervened and there was no play possible after t...

Canada's Trudeau, finance minister clash over green plans, soaring deficit

A deepening rift between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his finance minister about coronavirus spending is also fueled by disagreements over the scope and scale of proposed green initiatives, three sources familiar with the matt...

Researchers explore connections between ovarian cancer and blood cells

A team of researchers have collaborated to focus and attain a better understanding of the interaction among ovarian cancer tumours, blood vessels, and platelets. They found that tumours break the blood vessel barriers so that they can commu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020