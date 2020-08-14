Mob Psycho 100 Season 3’s high possibilities revealed, what manga lovers can see next

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is unquestionably a highly anticipated Japanese manga series fans have been looking forward for since last over one year. The remarkable success of Season 2 is one of the main reasons behind the creation of one more season.

Unfortunately, the creators, crew and other staff of Mob Psycho 100 are silent on the making of Season 3. Let us remind you that Anime News Network listed the first season of Mob Psycho 100 among the best anime series of 2016. Lauren Orsini commended the coming-of-age story of Mob and praised the series' animation and music. Thus, anime enthusiasts should hold patience as the third season will surely be made in future.

One of the main obstacles in the creation of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill. Almost all the television and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Fans should also remember that Nick Creamer extolled the series' visual style, character story and its concepts of heroism and society also presented in One's other work One-Punch Man. Thus, the making of One Punch Man Season 3 may be delayed due to the current coronavirus pandemic but is always ensured.

Currently, the official plot or synopsis for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is not released but that can't restrict fans from speculating what they can see next. There is a possibility for Season 3 to revolve around Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Although he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is a powerful esper with immense psychic power.

On the other hand, Season 3 of Mob Psycho 100 is likely to see the returning of the characters like Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa and Reign Arataka. Haruki Amakusa is said to be joining the series. Shou Suzuki and Ritsu Kageyama are likely to return. Amakusa has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 doesn't have an official release date.

