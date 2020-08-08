Left Menu
One Piece Chapter 987: Luffy vs Kaido & Big Mom war, future Pirate King declares war against Yonkos

Updated: 08-08-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 23:38 IST
One Piece chapter 987 will focus on the continuation of the attack against Kaido by the Nine Red Scabbard. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

We're just a few hours behind from the release of One Piece Chapter 987. The manga enthusiasts can't control their passion to know what they can see in the imminent chapter. They are also happy as Eiichiro Oda has not taken a gap this week.

One Piece Chapter 987 is yet to be released but spoilers are already surfacing on the Internet. This time the imminent season is going to be emotional. It will start with Kaido's flashback after he experiences fear for the second time. It will reveal what happens after the Scabbards attacks Kaido together.

One Piece Chapter 987 will feature Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy declaring war against Big Mom Pirates captain Charlotte Linlin and Beast Pirates captain Kaido in the Land of Wano, spoilers posted on Reddit revealed.

One Piece chapter 987 will focus on the continuation of the attack against Kaido by the Nine Red Scabbard. He will recall the moment when Lord Kozuki Oden almost killed him after witnessing the samurai jump at him.

The spoilers on One Piece Chapter 987 state that Luffy will confront Emperor Big Mom aka Linlin. She will ask if he's there to take the head of the strongest creature in the world, Inquisitr noted. Luffy's reason of appearance at the Land of Wano will be revealed. He will say that his has come not only for Kaido, but also to defeat Big Mom, Orochi and their subordinates. The future Pirate King will officially declare an all-out war against the two Yonkos.

One Piece Chapter 987 will further focus on the Wano war as the raid is not a secret anymore. Momonosuke refused to beg for mercy and proudly reminded everyone that he is the son of Oden and was ready to give up his life for it. In other words, the imminent chapter is likely to see multiple battles on several occasions between different characters.

One Piece chapter 987 is expected to be released on Monday, August 10. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

