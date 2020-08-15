Left Menu
‘Clueless’ series reboot focused on Dionne in the works

“Clueless” movie is getting a series adaptation based on the character of Dionne, essayed by Stacy Dash in the 1995 film.

“Clueless” movie is getting a series adaptation based on the character of Dionne, essayed by Stacy Dash in the 1995 film. According to Variety, the series is in development at streaming service Peacock. It hails from writers Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey and CBS TV Studios, “Clueless” film starred Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz, an adorably spoiled but sweet rich girl at a Beverly Hills high school, and her confidant Dionne. The movie also featured actors Paul Rudd and Brittany Murphy

The film’s blockbuster success resulted in a 1996 TV show, which featured Rachel Blanchard as Cher and Dash reprising her role of Dionne

The new untitled comedy series is described as a “baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong number two Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans.” It was reported in October last year that a show based on the movie, directed by Amy Heckerling, was in development though no network or streaming service was attached at the time.

