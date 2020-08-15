Left Menu
Development News Edition

ZEE5 announces new web-series 'Zidd' with Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri

Sadh said "Zidd" is a tribute to our special forces and great soldiers. "I would like to dedicate this to our country, to our citizens and each and every soldier of our country. "A story like 'Zidd' that shows the triumph of human will in extraordinarily difficult circumstances made me feel hopeful.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 18:25 IST
ZEE5 announces new web-series 'Zidd' with Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Saturday announced its next original series "Zidd", featuring actors Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri in the lead. Described as a tale of conviction, persuasion, passion and commitment, the show will narrate the inspiring story of a couple, played by Sadh and Puri, whose never-give-up attitude helps them overturn various impossible situations and impediments. Sadh said "Zidd" is a tribute to our special forces and great soldiers.

"I would like to dedicate this to our country, to our citizens and each and every soldier of our country. This is the biggest honour as a citizen and as an artist. "It is beyond acting to wear the uniform again and to be telling another real story of the valour, courage, strength and sacrifices that armed forces men and women make," Sadh said in a statement. He said the team hopes to bring out an authentic, effective, inspirational and aspirational story that will bring a smile on the faces of the armed forces and their families. Puri said one of the main reasons for her to be part of the project is because it inspires faith and courage. "A story like 'Zidd' that shows the triumph of human will in extraordinarily difficult circumstances made me feel hopeful. It has been a very tough year for everyone across the globe. Faith that we shall get through these difficult times is the need of the hour. 'Zidd' is a testament to the human spirit," she said.

The series, directed by Vishal Mangalorkar, also stars Sushant Singh. It has been produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla. Kapoor believes the story of "Zidd" is relevant for the current times. "After we started working together on our film, 'Maidaan', I knew that FreshLime Films was the right partner for me to make my digital debut as a producer. "When Akash and Joy narrated the story of 'Zidd' to me, I was overwhelmed with josh and tears at the same time. I feel proud to present this story," Kapoor said. "Zidd" will go on floors soon and will stream exclusively on ZEE5.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Wipro completes acquisition of Brazilian firm IVIA Serviços

Wipro on Saturday said it has completed the acquisition of Brazilian IT firm IVIA Servios de lnformitica Ltda. In July, Wipro announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire IVIA for USD 22.4 million about Rs 169 crore.IVIA is a provid...

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan critical but responding to treatment: Family

The health condition of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, is critical and he remains on life support at a medical facility in Gurugram. The 73-year-old Chauhan, who is also a cabinet minister i...

Leaders of different religions hoist national flag together

Leaders of different religions came together to hoist the national flag at the All India Imam Organisations office in Delhi on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. To promote unity and universal brotherhood, leaders from the Jain communit...

COVID-19: Will not open schools in Delhi unless fully convinced, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Delhi government will not open schools unless it is fully convinced about the improved COVID-19 situation in the city. Delivering his Independence Day speech at the Delhi Secretariat,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020