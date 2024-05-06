US concerned after Israeli raid of Al Jazeera operation, says State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:31 IST
The United States is "quite concerned" about Israel's shutdown of Al Jazeera's operations in the country, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday, a day after Israeli authorities raided a Jerusalem hotel room used as the TV station's local office.
Washington thinks Qatari-owned Al Jazeera ought to be able to operate in Israel, Miller added.
