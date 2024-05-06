US concerned after Israeli raid of Al Jazeera operation, says State Dept

The United States is "quite concerned" about Israel's shutdown of Al Jazeera's operations in the country, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday, a day after Israeli authorities raided a Jerusalem hotel room used as the TV station's local office.

Washington thinks Qatari-owned Al Jazeera ought to be able to operate in Israel, Miller added.

